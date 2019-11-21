Sanders delivers consistent performance in fifth debate

Ten Democrats took the stage Wednesday night in the latest presidential debate. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders turned in a consistent performance in his second debate since a heart attack and subsequent surgery.

With impeachment dominating national headlines, President Trump came up early on in Wednesday night's Democratic debate.

"He is likely the most corrupt president in the modern history of America," Sanders said.

The Vermont Senator's signature issue, Medicare For All, was a hot topic in previous debates and this time it was no different. More moderate candidates continuing to question how to pay for it and whether it could even get passed.

"I think now is the time. And in the first week of my administration we will introduce Medicare for All. Medicare for All -- that means no deductibles, no co-payments, no out-of-pocket expenses," Sanders said.

"We can do this without charging people, raising $30-$40 trillion dollars. The fact is that right now, the vast majority of Democrats do not support Medicare for All. It couldn't pass the United States Senate with Democrats. It couldn't pass the House," responded former Vice President Joe Biden.

Sanders was able to throw himself into the conversation, piggybacking onto other candidates' answers on issues like gender and climate change. "I disagree with the thrust of the original question. Your questioner said, 'What are we going to do in decades?' We don't have decades," Sanders said.

In a section on foreign policy, Sanders said he'd be willing to negotiate with the Taliban to find a way to get American troops out of Afghanistan. He also said he'd address conflict between Israel and Palestine. "It is no longer good enough for us simply to be pro-Israel -- I am pro-Israel -- but we must treat the Palestinian people as well with the respect and dignity they deserve," Sanders said.

In his closing statement, Sanders talked about his background as the son of an immigrant and his work in the civil rights movement. His campaign has collected more individual contributions than any candidate in American history. "I will lead an administration that will look like America. Will end the divisiveness brought by Trump and bring us together," Sanders said.