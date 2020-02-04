Sanders draws a crowd at NH rally

Multiple Democratic candidates are claiming some measure of success in Iowa, including Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, and Sanders is hoping to keep the momentum going in New Hampshire.

Sanders supporters gathered Tuesday afternoon for what is expected to be a well-attended rally in Milford, and it's not just Granite Staters showing up.

"I am thrilled, I'm thrilled and I think he is going to do really well in New Hampshire. Just because people really realize that he tells the truth. He has always told the truth and he is somebody they can trust," said Mary Ellen Wolfe of Milford.

"He is the candidate for everyone and he is the candidate that can best beat Trump, I think. And I think electability is the biggest issue," said Caitlyn Crowley of Naples, Fla.

"if anyone says he can't get it done that is not a fact. Bernie is going to be there for all of us. He's been there since the beginning and he'll bring the receipts to prove it," said Robert Cromer of Albany, N.Y.

Earlier Tuesday at a Rally in New Hampshire, Joe Biden went after Sanders on Medicare for All, saying the plan lack specifics and would never pass Congress.

Sanders has been leading in the polls in New Hampshire with a week to go until the primary.