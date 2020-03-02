Sanders faces new political landscape for Super Tuesday

One day, 14 primaries and more than 1,300 delegates up for grabs. Super Tuesday is the biggest day in Democratic primary campaign. Our Darren Perron has a look at the last minute shakeup of candidates heading into the big day and what that means for Vermont's own Bernie Sanders.

We've learned that Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttiegieg will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden, and that C's decision is designed to stop Bernie Sanders from amassing an insurmountable delegate lead on Super Tuesday.

"I urge everyone who supported me to continue in the cause of ensuring that we bring change to the White House," Buttiegieg said.

Voters in 14 states head to the polls Tuesday, including Vermont and delegate rich California and Texas. There are more than 1,350 delegates at stake for the Democratic presidential nomination.

"Buttigieg, I think, seeing the writing on the wall, seeing that he's not likely to be the nominee, is looking at this as opportunity to coalesce support behind Biden, said CBS analyst Joel Payne

A new CBS News Battleground Tracker Poll has Sanders with a 12-point lead over Biden in California and a smaller lead in Texas. Senator Elizabeth Warren needs a strong showing in her home state of Massachusetts to slow Sanders' momentum. But right now, in the latest Boston Globe poll, Sanders is up over Warren by two points -- 24 percent to 22 percent in the Bay State.

And this year's Super Tuesday comes with a $500 million twist. That's how much billionaire and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg has spent on campaign ads. He's ranked third in numerous polls in key states. And like Biden, he's considered a centrist compared to Sanders. He plans to stay in the race even if he doesn't finish in the top three on Tuesday and could potentially siphon votes away from Biden. Warren could do the same for Sanders. But political analysts point out this is shaping up to be a two-person race between Sanders and Biden.

Sanders spent Sunday campaigning in California and Monday in Utah and Minnesota. He's also been to North Carolina, Virginia and Massachusetts over the last few days. His wife, Jane Sanders, tells WCAX they'll return to Vermont late Monday night and are expected to vote in Burlington Tuesday morning, ahead of a planned rally in Essex Junction Tuesday night.

