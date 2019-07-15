Sanders falls to 5th in polling in New Hampshire

A big development in Campaign 2020-- Bernie Sanders is dropping in the polls in New Hampshire.

In the latest poll by St. Anselm's New Hampshire Institute of Politics, Joe Biden remains in first among Democrats with 20 percent.

But Sanders is no longer in second place behind him. Instead, Kamala Harris is at 17 percent.

Elizabeth Warren is third with 16 percent.

Pete Buttigieg has 11 percent.

And Bernie Sanders is fifth with 9 percent.

WCAX News reached out to the Sanders campaign for a reaction but we did not hear back before this story was published.

Remember, New Hampshire holds the country's first primary. In 2016, Bernie Sanders won, beating Hillary Clinton and setting off his pursuit of the presidency.