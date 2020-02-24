Sanders fights for African American voters in South Carolina

Democratic front-runner Bernie Sanders cemented his status this weekend with a commanding win in the Nevada caucus, getting 46 percent of the vote. His nearest competitor, Joe Biden, won only 20 percent.

So in early primary and caucus states, Sanders wins the popular vote in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. But his luck might be running out in South Carolina where, according to a poll out Monday, Biden leads Sanders by 15 points.

Our Adam Sullivan is in North Charleston, South Carolina, where the Sanders campaign is working hard to get out the African American vote.

A $15 minimum wage is one of several pressing issues for African American voters in South Carolina who make up 60% of Democrats.

"What are our hopes and dreams? What are our issues? What excites us to vote for somebody? When that 60% can focus on that issue instead of the electability or the fear narrative, then we will be able to make some advances," said Cliff Albright of Black Voters Matter.

"We just don't have nothing that is really going to help these kids grow," said Tony Gambrell, who lives in a large government housing project in Charleston.

A new CBS poll has health care and the economy as the top issues for voters in South Carolina. Gambrell hasn't decided who he is voting for.

"They just want their votes. They are expecting you to vote for them and they don't do anything for this neighborhood. And basically that's what they do. They don't come out here in this area," Gambrell said.

Actress Susan Sarandon was in the neighborhood Monday. She's a Sanders supporter and says issues like raising the minimum wage are things Sanders has supported for years.

"Human needs are beyond whether you are white or you are old or young. That's why he appeals to so many young people. That is why he appeals to so many people of color. Because they trust him," Sarandon said.

Sanders is also getting help from veterans like the group Common Defense, a 150,000-member organization that supports the progressive agenda.

"To me, I see him as a uniter, as someone who brings peace, people together of all different colors, of all different races, all different religions and from different walks of the country," said Toraine Brant of Bronx, New York.

"He's for the people. And he is bringing in millennials elderly, white, black, LGBT, veterans. My community," said Charles Henry of San Antonio, Texas.

But Gambrell needs a little more convincing.

"I want to see who is going to come out in this neighborhood and see what really goes on and help the young generation grow," he said. "They have nothing. They don't have after-school programs for these kids. All they do is stand on the corner. Nothing to do."