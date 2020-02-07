Sanders gets the most votes; Buttigieg declared winner of Iowa Caucus

Despite Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg being declared the winner of the Iowa Caucuses, he didn't get the most votes.

It has to do with the way the system is set up to choose delegates.

Senator Bernie Sanders actually got the most votes and he celebrated that fact while campaigning in New Hampshire.

Buttigieg won by a paper-thin margin, a tenth of a percentage point to be exact.

That put Sanders in second, Senator Elizabeth Warren in third and former Vice President Joe Biden in fourth.

On Friday night, the Democratic debate is taking place in Manchester, N.H.