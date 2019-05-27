Sanders holding campaign events in New Hampshire

Sen. Bernie Sanders is in New Hampshire getting ready to campaign. But first he spent some of Memorial Day at an event in Claremont, New Hampshire.

It was on the city green Monday morning and included music from the Steven's High School band.

Sanders is holding several campaign events in the Granite State over the next couple of days in his 2020 run for the Democratic presidential nomination. But the Claremont ceremony was not listed as one of them.

Sanders was with his son, who lives in New Hampshire.