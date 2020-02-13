Sanders in talks to host Democratic Party fundraisers

Bernie Sanders is in talks with the Democratic National Committee to headline the first of two party fundraisers.

This is as Sanders' relationship with the party's establishment takes on greater importance following a victory in the New Hampshire presidential primary and an essential tie for first place last week in Iowa.

Raising money for the party will be an especially urgent task in 2020. Whoever wins the primary will inherit a party that has been vastly outraised by President Donald Trump's reelection effort.

But some congressional Democrats warn a ticket headed by the self-declared democratic socialist could be devastating to the party's chances of winning the Senate and holding the House in November.

The Associated Press reports apprehensive Democrats around the Capitol are sharing their worries that Sanders' socialist label and unyielding embrace of proposals like "Medicare for All" and the Green New Deal will repel voters in affluent, moderate districts.