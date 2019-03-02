Sanders kicking off his presidential campaign

"We are going to win this election," said Sen. Sanders to the crowd.

Vermont Senator, Bernie Sanders is confident kicking off his presidential campaign.

Sanders held his FIRST rally in his hometown of Brooklyn, New York Saturday afternoon.

The Democratic Socialist spoke about taxing the rich and criticized President Trump's luxurious up-bringing.

"We will no longer tolerate 46 percent of all new income going to the very richest people in this country," said Sen. Sanders, "Today, we say to Donald Trump and the fossil fuel industry that climate change is not a hoax."

Sanders enters a crowded field of eleven declared candidates as well as many others are are considering a run for the Democratic nomination.

The 77-year-old is scheduled to head to Chicago Sunday March 3rd.