Sanders kickoff events not planned for Vermont

Sen. Bernie Sanders' second run for president will not include a big kickoff event in his home state of Vermont. Instead, he has two events next weekend in Brooklyn and Chicago.

When Sanders held the kickoff for his first presidential campaign at the Burlington waterfront in 2015, thousands came out to show their support.

But a lot has changed. Back then, Sanders was considered a long-shot challenger to Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination. This time around, Sanders enters a crowded primary as one of the front-runners.

Sanders raised $6 million in the first 24 hours after announcing his 2020 run and his campaign says in less than a week he's had more than 1 million people pledge support. The Sanders camp says nearly one-third of those people were not Sanders supporters in 2016.