Sanders maintaining high profile on social media

Sen. Bernie Sanders' current campaign aspirations may be uncertain, but he has remained in the virtual spotlight the past several days, railing against the GOP coronavirus response and raising money for charities.

During a campaign livestream Sunday night, Sanders spoke out against a $1.8 trillion GOP aid package that he says amounts to corporate welfare for CEOs and wealthy stockholders but fails to help America's workers.

The measure failed to get enough support from Republicans, some of whom are in quarantine. Since Sanders was not in Washington, he was unable to vote against the bill.

On Saturday, his campaign announced it had raised more than $2 million over the course of 48 hours to help fight coronavirus. The campaign's digital fundraising director says that total was made possible through 50,000 donations. The money will be divided up between five charities including Meals on Wheels.