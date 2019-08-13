Sanders pitches 'Medicare for All' while campaigning in New Hampshire

Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has returned to New Hampshire for the first time in more than a month.

Sanders stopped in Berlin Tuesday to speak to supporters. He continued his call to provide health care for everyone under his "Medicare for All" plan.

The senator also stressed how crucial New Hampshire is to the primary process.

"I don't have to tell anybody here how important New Hampshire is to the primary process. And with your help, we are not only going to win here, but we are going to win the Democratic nomination," Sanders said to cheers. "And then we are going to defeat the worst president in the modern history of this country."

Sanders will hold another town hall afternoon.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren will also be in New Hampshire this week. She is scheduled to stop in Franconia and Wolfeboro Wednesday.