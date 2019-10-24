Sanders plans to release health records by end of year

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is planning to release his health records by the end of the year.

The White House hopeful addressed his health in Iowa on Thursday ahead of his first campaign trail appearance since he suffered a heart attack earlier in the month. He has repeatedly promised to release his health records at some point, but he outlined a likely timeline in an interview with The Associated Press.

Sanders said: "I want to make it comprehensive. The answer is I will, probably by the end of the year."

Campaign manager Faiz Shakir later said more definitively that Sanders plans to release the records by the end of December. He expects the statement from Sanders' physician to show Sanders has made a "full recovery" from the heart attack.

