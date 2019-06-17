Sanders polling second to Biden in recent surveys

Bernie Sanders is pointing to some recent poll results to stake his claim as the Democratic candidate best able to knock off Republican President Donald Trump in the general election.

Our Roger Garrity takes a closer look at how campaign 2020 is stacking up.

Keep in mind, we're still a year-and-a-half from Election Day and there are endless polls that can be parsed in many ways. But one way is to match up candidates head-to-head to see who would be likely to win the popular vote nationwide. Several Democrats stack up well in head to heads against President Trump, including Bernie Sanders.

The latest national head-to-heads were released Sunday by Fox News. They show former Vice President Joe Biden beating Trump 49 percent to 39 percent.

When you put Sanders in as the Democratic nominee, he wins by an almost identical margin-- 49-40.

Sanders also enjoyed a strong margin over Trump during the 2016 campaign. But he never got a chance to face Trump, because Hillary Clinton won the Democratic nomination.

So let's take a look at the latest polling numbers in the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

The Real Clear Politics average of recent polls shows Biden still enjoying a comfortable lead over the pack at 32 percent. Sanders remains second at 16 percent, with Elizabeth Warren the only other candidate in double figures.

"Democrats are almost singularly focused on finding someone they think can beat President Trump," said Anthony Salvanto, the director of CBS News Elections and Surveys. "But as they game that out, Joe Biden supporters really think he can beat the president and that's a big reason why he's on top."

But remember, there is no nationwide election to choose a nominee. It's a state by state primary process that gets the winner to the finish line at the national convention next summer. That's why candidates are swarming early voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire.

So how are those polls stacking up?

In Iowa, the Real Clear Politics average shows Biden in front at 25 percent, but Sanders a much closer second at 19 percent. And again, Pete Buttigieg and Warren also in the top four.

In New Hampshire, a state Sanders won in 2016, he is trailing Biden by almost that same 2-to-1 average we see in national polling, 30 percent to 17 percent.

One other poll to tell you about-- CBS News released its first battleground tracker poll that focuses on 18 early voting states. In that poll, Sanders actually slips to third behind Biden and Warren.

Of the two dozen candidates in the Democratic field, most of the people surveyed say they're really only considering a few of the candidates. Biden, Sanders, Warren and Sen. Kamala Harris are at the top of that list.