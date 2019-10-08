Sanders provides heath update

Senator Bernie Sanders Tuesday gave reporters an update on his health following treatment for a heart attack on the campaign trail in Nevada last week.

A week ago Sanders' presidential campaign announced he'd had two stents put in to repair blockages in his heart. Later, they acknowledged a heart attack prompted the surgery.

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Good morning guys. I know it's a tough job, being in Vermont on a beautiful fall day, but hey…somebody's got to do it. I just wanted to say thanks for being here. I'm feeling good, getting some work done. Doing some walking, getting stronger, and that's about it.

Reporter: What are you hoping to hear from the doctor today?

Sen. Bernie Sanders: The truth is that my main doctor is in Washington D.C., so I've not had a doctor here in Vermont, let alone a cardiologist. So we're gonna meet him. I understand he's a very good cardiologist. Gonna see him on a regular basis to get some checkups, and obviously I'll be on and off in Vermont and so we're gonna meet him today.

Reporter: Will you release your medical records even sooner than you had originally planned now?

Sen. Bernie Sanders: We'll release them. We always planned to release them nd we have more medical records, obviously, now and we will release them at the appropriate time.

Reporter: Senator, how, do you envision this could this help your campaign? as a way to talk about…"

Sen. Bernie Sanders: I don't think it helps, or hurts, but I'll tell you one thing that I look forward to doing. I must confess, I was dumb. I was born and thank God, I have lot of energy during this campaign I've been doing in some cases three or four rallies a day, going all over the state, Iowa, New Hampshire, wherever. And yet I, in the last month of two, just was more fatigued than I usually have been. So, and I should have listened to those symptoms, I should have listened to those symptoms. So, if there's any message that I hope we can get out there is that I want people to pay attention to their symptoms. And you know when you are hurting, when you're fatigued, pain in your chest, listen to it. So that's about all, let me hear what the doctor has to say , OK?

