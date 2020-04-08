Sanders pulls plug on presidential campaign

Bernie Sanders' dream to become the next president is over. The Vermont Senator suspended his campaign Wednesday, concluding he had no chance to win and didn't want to take attention away from the fight against the coronavirus.

"I wish I could give you better news, but I think you know the truth," Sanders said during a live online appearance.

Sanders said that with a 300 delegate deficit to Joe Biden, the path to winning the Democratic nomination is virtually impossible.

Sanders emerged from the pack of over 20 candidates to become the front-runner at the start of the year and celebrated early primary successes. But starting with a lopsided win in South Carolina, Biden raced to the lead, winning state after state.

Sanders maintains that he was winning the ideological battle with the support of working people and young people. He called dropping out a very difficult and painful decision. "If I believed we had a feasible path to the nomination, I would certainly continue the campaign, but it's just not there," he said.

And he pointed to the coronavirus crisis and what he sees as failed leadership by President Trump as further reason to get out now. "I cannot in good conscience continue to mount a campaign that cannot win and which would interfere with the important work required of all of us in this difficult hour," he said.

Sanders made the announcement from his Burlington home. Neighbors walking by reacted to the news. "I think it was time, because hopefully it will help the party to unite," said Lore Lucey.

"I'm not surprised because of how the last two primaries have gone, but I'm also quite disappointed as well," said Zoe Koeninger.

"I feel the oxygen has been sucked out of his campaign because everyone is focusing on COVID. This gives the Biden campaign more breathing room to become a little more prominent," said Rebecca Zietlow.

For Sanders, at age 78, this is very likely his last shot at the presidency. But he says he does not believe the progressive movement in the country is over.

REACTION FROM CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION

While not unexpected, Sanders announcement echoed across the country's political landscape, including the other members of Vermont's Congressional delegation

Rep. Peter Welch, one of a handful of lawmakers who endorsed Sen. Sanders run, called his departure bittersweet. "Bernie ran an incredible campaign starting in 2016 with his first presidential contest. And he had immense success in moving the party to embrace a platform that I think addresses the needs of everyday people in this country. But second, I'm really happy. Bernie did this in a very dignified way, at the right time. And, it's all about his major focus, which is winning and beating Donald Trump," Welch said.

Sen. Patrick Leahy also endorsed Sanders this go-round after backing Hillary Clinton in 2016. He released a statement saying:

"Bernie has been a strong voice on behalf of working people across America. His strong personal feelings came through as he announced the suspension of his campaign. My fellow Vermonters have long known what so many others have seen: a consistent advocate for health care for all, for economic justice, and for a democracy that remains in the hands of the American people as it should and not in the hands of a few.

He is my partner in the Senate, and my friend of decades. I look forward to continuing our partnership on behalf of Vermont in the U.S. Senate and in working together to defeat the most dangerous and incompetent president of our lifetime. The energy he has brought to this campaign for new, forward-thinking leadership in America will be important in doing that. Marcelle and I extend our deep gratitude to Bernie and Jane, who have done so much for our nation. We will work with them to make sure we have a new President in January."

WILL SANDERS SUPPORTERS BACK BIDEN?

All eyes are now on Sanders supporters to see if they will back Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination, something that many Democratic Party faithful feel did not happen in 2016.

WCAX was with Sanders when he kicked off his 2020 race in New Hampshire, a state he ultimately won. But, almost two months to the day after the first-in-the-nation primary, the campaign came to an end.

"I am a little surprised he did it 24 hours after the Wisconsin primary, which raises the question -- why not do it earlier?" said Middlebury political science professor Matt Dickinson. "I actually thought that knowing Bernie Sanders, as you and I do, that he would stay in the race and actively campaign, if for no other reason to get his progressive message out there."

We were also with Joe Biden as he stumped for votes in the Granite State. Biden finished a distant fifth and now is tasked with winning over Sanders' passionate base who were drawn to the Vermont Independent's authenticity and unwillingness to compromise in his beliefs, something that likely hurt him in the end.

"It is going to be a problem for his supporters as well. Can they transfer their allegiance to someone whose message is not 100% consistent with what Bernie Sanders is, and I think it is going to be a real issue?" Dickinson said.

On the campaign trail, Sanders repeatedly said that in order to win the nomination he would have to expand his coalition and bring more voters into the democratic process. The experts say that did not happen. And while Sanders has said he will back whoever becomes the eventual nominee, he did not offer Biden his full endorsement Wednesday.

"Technically, he can still amass delegates, and I am interested to see whether he will continue to campaign online through these meet ups and so on in a way that is designed to win more delegates," Dickinson said.

Biden did release a message to Sanders supporters saying that he realizes that he will have to earn their support. He went on to say that they are not only welcome in his corner, but needed.