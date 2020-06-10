Sanders pushes for GOP action on environment, racial inequality, pandemic

The U.S. Senate is considering a bill that would permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund and address the maintenance backlog at National Parks.

The Great American Outdoors Act has broad bipartisan support. It cleared a procedural hurdle Tuesday and while some Republicans say they plan to push for changes, it does have a chance to pass.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders called for Senate Majority Mitch McConnell to take up the bill in the Senate and criticized McConnell's inaction in addressing the coronavirus pandemic and racial concerns raised since George Floyd's death.

"Sadly, tragically, this is the worst do-nothing Senate in modern American history and every member of this body should be deeply ashamed at the degree to which we are failing our constituents," Sanders said.

In his floor speech, Sanders also spoke about the ongoing need for personal protective equipment in medical facilities and said when finished, the coronavirus vaccine must be provided to Americans at no cost.

He also gave a list of reforms to address racial inequalities. Sanders is a cosponsor of the Democratic "Justice in Policing Act."

