Sanders pushes bill to expand Social Security

Senator Bernie Sanders Wednesday introduced a bill to expand Social Security.

Surrounded by Democratic lawmakers, Senator Sanders made his pitch for the bill he says will strengthen Social Security benefits and strengthen the retirement program for future generations. The bill aims to achieve those goals by scrapping the earnings cap on Social Security taxes.

"A multi-billionaire pays exactly the same amount of money into Social Security as someone who earns $132,000 a year. This is an absolutely regressive approach to taxation and today we say that is going to end," Sanders said.

The bill applies Social Security payroll taxes on all income, including capital gains and dividends, for those who make over $250,000 a year.

Sanders said the bill would increase benefits by more than $1,300 a year for seniors making less than $16,000 a year annually.