Sanders pushes drug company CEO for price hike explanation

Patients with a rare neuromuscular disorder have been facing uncertainty since late last year, when a drug company raised the price of the drug used to treat their disease to $375,000 a year.

Senator Bernie Sanders on Monday sent a letter to to the CEO of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals demanding an explanation. Until recently patients got treatment for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome disease (LEMS) for free under the Food and Drug Administration's compassionate use program. Late last year Catalyst licensed the rights to that drug and got exclusive rights to market it for seven years.

"Patients in America should not be allowed to suffer or die because of the greed of a drug company," Sanders said in a statement. "If Catalyst does not substantially lower the price of this medication, Congress must act to ensure it is affordable for every patient."