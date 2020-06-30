Sanders pushes task force to commit to COVID-19 vaccine for all

Dr. Anthony Fauci said coronavirus cases could grow to 100,000 a day in the U.S. if Americans don’t start following public health recommendations.

The nation’s leading infectious disease expert made the remark at a Senate hearing Tuesday on reopening schools and workplaces. Asked to forecast the outcome of recent surges in some states, Fauci said he can’t make an accurate prediction but believes it will be “very disturbing.”

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was a part of that Senate hearing.

He asked members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force about how Americans will get vaccines once there is one.

Sen. Bernie Sanders/I-Vermont: Our tax dollars are going, to the tune of billions of dollars, into drug companies to help develop this vaccine. That's OK. But don't you-- would you agree with me that after that kind of investment we should make sure that every American, every person in this country, can get a vaccine regardless of their income?

Dr. Anthony Fauci: Yes.

Sanders also asked about some airlines announcing that they will make all seats on their planes available. The task force told him they were disappointed in the decision, which they say sends the wrong message, and if people have to travel they should wear a mask.