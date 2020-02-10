Sanders rallies New Hampshire troops ahead of Tuesday primary

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is trying to win New Hampshire for the second time.

Our Adam Sullivan is embedded with the Sanders campaign. Monday, Sanders rallied his troops at a campaign office in Hudson, where there was a big showing of support from volunteers.

Sanders has said all along that if his campaign was going to be successful, they were going to need to get more people to the polls than ever before. It's clear the candidate will have a lot of help.

The event at the field office was supposed to be inside but they moved it out back because the crowd was so big.

Jane Sanders appeared on the loading dock with her husband. She told supporters the campaign is about everyday working Americans.

Bernie Sanders also went on the offensive against fellow Democrats in the race-- specifically former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg-- saying they take money from billionaires while he does not.

"And the reason I think we are going to do very, very well here in New Hampshire is not because of our commercials on television, it is because of you. When neighbors talk to neighbors, when we get on the telephone, when we do social media, when we interact with each other," Sanders told his volunteers.

Sanders said that this past Saturday, his campaign volunteers knocked on 20% of all the doors in New Hampshire, a state with roughly 1.3 million people.

Not everyone at Sanders' rally had made up their mind.

Adam spoke with a Michele Vilamarim of Nashua who's still deciding who she will vote for, but she said health care is her biggest concern.

"I'm like with Hillary, I did the Me Too movement. I always pick something that is for me. And this movement is for medical. My mom is dying because of the dismantling of, what they did at the beginning of Trump's administration," Vilamarim said.

She will have to make up her mind soon. Polling places open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for New Hampshire's primary.