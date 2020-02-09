Sanders rallies supporters, undecided voters ahead of N.H. primary

Vermont Senator, and democratic candidate for President Bernie Sanders spent the weekend in New Hampshire, rallying supporters, and trying to convince undecided voters he's the candidate to take on President Trump.

The first in the nation primary is Tuesday in the Granite State. At a Town Hall event in Hanover on Sunday, Sanders tried drumming up some last minute support.

"What I'm asking of you obviously is your support on Tuesday. I'm asking for your help in winning the democratic nomination and I'm asking for your help in defeating Donald Trump," said Sanders.

The Vermont Senator, and former Mayor of South Bend Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, came out of Iowa in a virtual tie. Sanders says he won the popular vote, but Buttigieg may have come away with more delegates.

"By the time they finally counted the votes in Iowa, we won the popular vote by 6,000 votes," Sanders said at the Town Hall at the Hanover Inn.

Many in the crowd, were already staunch Sanders supporters.

"He's been a great U.S. Senator for Vermont, and anytime New Hampshire-ites ask us 'how do you feel about Bernie?' We say 'he does what he says' and we saw him on fire today," said Don Hooper.

But others, even those who voted for Sanders in the 2016 primary, aren't pledging their support for him this time, just yet. Some think the other candidates with more moderate stances may be a better choice than the progressive Senator.

"We have to make sure we're not being divisive and turning people away by being too direct," said Kiku Langford McDonald. "I think Buttigieg had a good way of doing that when I saw him yesterday and I'm hoping Bernie can find a way to not turn people off."

Undecided voters have spent the weekend before New Hampshire's primary hearing from all of the candidates, and some at Sanders' rally say they're leaning toward him, and believe he has what it takes to secure the nomination.

"He think he has a lot of support especially among people like me, students. And I think we're going to show up to vote," said undecided voter, Carter Boyd.

Even if Sanders is not on the ballot in November, many say they will support whoever the Democratic nominee is.

"Whoever wins the nomination, I will get behind 110%. We need to get this disastrous administration out of office immediately," said William Moore.

