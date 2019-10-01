Sanders reports $25M in 3rd quarter fundraising

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders right now is leading the democratic pack in fundraising for the third quarter.

The Sanders campaign raised $25.3 million dollars over that past three months. Experts say the cash will keep the Sanders campaign viable well past the early voting states. It also means Sanders continues to expand his base. And it fuels the "political revolution" Sanders champions on the campaign trail.

The "billionaire class" is a regular talking point for Bernie Sanders on the campaign trail. "A handful of billionaires exert enormous economic and political influence over this country and that is wrong," Sanders said during a recent event.

Sanders tweeted Tuesday morning that the billionaire class should "be very very nervous." It was in reference to his huge fundraising haul for the 3rd quarter.

The $25.3 million came from 1.4 million donations, with the average donation around $18. The 3rd quarter numbers bring his total fundraising this presidential cycle to $61.5 million from a total 3.3 million donations.

"He's had an amazing performance in terms of fundraising for any candidate," said Linda Fowler, a professor of political science at Dartmouth College.

And it's not just political experts like Fowler who are weighing in. Barrack Obama's chief campaign strategist, David Axelrod, tweeted Tuesday: "People generally leave presidential races when their money dries up. @BernieSanders is going to be in this for the long haul."

"After all, Axelrod was the one who pioneered that strategy for Barrack Obama in 2008 and the small donors and the internet fundraising kept Obama in the race," Fowler said.

Here's a look at totals from other candidates this quarter:

Mayor Pete Buttigieg -- $19.3 million

Senator Kamala Harris -- $11.6 million

Senator Cory Booker -- $6 million.

Noticeably absent from the list are former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, the two who Sanders is battling for front-runner status. Candidates have until October 15 to publicly file their third quarter reports.

And just because Sanders is leading the pack when it comes to fundraising, the Fowler say that doesn't necessarily translate into votes. "Last time Bernie had the left wing of the party to himself. This time he's sharing it," she said.

Most notably, with Warren, who according to recent polls is gaining momentum across the country. "My sense is that at least the tone of Warren's message is moderated and she is very good on the campaign stump," Fowler said.

Buttigieg also continues to draw big crowds while continuing to prove he can also bring in the big bucks. "It is pretty extraordinary --somebody who's a mayor in Indiana who nobody ever heard of a few months ago and couldn't pronounce his name," Fowler said.

Fowler says that one thing that is very special about the New Hampshire Primary is that you don't need a lot of money to campaign. And she says many of the candidates towards the bottom of the pack may stay in the race just to keep their political priorities alive. But, she also added that it's difficult for candidates to think about the future, if they are worried about keeping the lights on.