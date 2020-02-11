Sanders says Democrats must expand electorate to win in November

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders stopped a polling place in Manchester at noontime to give one last pitch to New Hampshire voters hitting the polls.

Sanders said it's all about turning out the vote for the primary. And he actually acknowledged during his quick visit that the impeachment trial in Washington, D.C., really hurt him, keeping him off the campaign trail.

He says in order to win in November, Democrats need to expand the electorate.

"We are going to beat Donald Trump because to defeat him, you are going to need the largest voter turnout in the history of this country. That is what you are going to need. You are going to have to bring people who in the past have not necessarily voted. Disillusioned working people who say why should I vote? Nobody cares about me. We are going to have to bring in young people," Sanders said.

All New Hampshire polling places close by 8 p.m.

But this very well could be just the beginning. The primary campaign could go for months before Democrats choose their nominee.