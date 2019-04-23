Sanders says felons should be allowed to vote in prison

Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders says felons should keep the right to vote, even those convicted of terrible crimes.

The senator spoke in Manchester, New Hampshire. He was asked in a town hall if people like the Boston Marathon bomber and people convicted of sexual assault should be able to vote in prison. Sanders responded that voting rights and laws should protect everyone.

"And in fact right here as you may know in New Hampshire the Legislature and the governor, they're working hard to make it more difficult for young people to vote and to me that is incredibly undemocratic, un-American process," Sanders said. "Because once you start chipping away and you say, 'Well, that guy committed a terrible crime, not going to let him vote. Well, that person did that, not going to let that person vote.' You're running down a slippery slope."

Sanders opposes some laws considered in places like New Hampshire that add requirements to vote in state elections. One would have prevented out-of-state students from participating without having residency.