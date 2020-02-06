Sanders says he raised $25M in January, will bolster ad buys

Bernie Sanders says he raised a whopping $25 million in January and will use his Democratic presidential campaign's flush bank account to increase television and digital advertising in 10 states.

The Vermont senator spent $50 million during the final three months of 2019 and finished the year with $18.2 million in cash on hand.

Sanders' campaign manager announced Thursday the candidate will immediately increase staffing in states that vote during the Democratic primary's Super Tuesday, on March 3.

The campaign also plans to spend $5.5 million on television and digital ads in eight new states: Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.

2/6/2020 6:38:03 AM (GMT -5:00)