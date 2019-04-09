Sanders says he'll release tax returns Monday

Senator and presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders says he will release a decade's worth of tax returns on Monday.

We told you about how his tax returns are a campaign issue. Sanders has hammered President Trump for not releasing his. Meanwhile, Sanders has been saying for months that his are coming out soon and before Tax Day.

Now, Sanders has told CBS News his returns will be released on Tax Day, April 15, which is Monday.

When Sanders ran for president in 2016 he released just two summary pages of his 2014 returns.