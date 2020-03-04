Sanders sets sights on Biden in transformed Democratic race

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders Wednesday signaled he is setting his sights squarely on Joe Biden following the former vice president's strong Super Tuesday showing. He also struck many familiar themes from the past, denouncing what he sees as an establishment party out to quash his campaign and saying it's time for him and Biden to debate about issues.

Sanders came off Super Tuesday in a tight race for the Democratic nomination. "It's going to be pretty close" Sanders admitted. He also came out swinging against his main opponent, Joe Biden, saying the former VP is going to have to explain his record to the next round of voters on issues like trade and war. "Which side are you on?"

He also called for an hour-long debate with Biden about health care. "This is a conflict about ideas, about a record, about a vision for where we go forward," Sanders said. "I like Joe. I think Joe is a decent guy, and I do not want this campaign to degenerate into a Trump-type epic where we are attacking each other and it's personal attacks. And that's the last thing this country wants."

When asked about fellow Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg dropping out and endorsing Biden, Sanders claimed he hadn't heard about it yet. "We're taking them all on. We are taking on billionaires and add Bloomberg to the list," he said.

Sanders said he has been in touch with Elizabeth Warren though, saying it's up to her to decide her next steps.

Sanders admitted his campaign still has work to do in bringing young people and voters of color out to the polls, but he pointed to his projected win in California as an example of progress. While he touted his grassroots campaign, he was asked why his Super Tuesday showing -- wasn't stronger. "Of course I'm disappointed. I want to win each state by a landslide. That's not going to happen," he said.

Sanders is on to Michigan next, one of six Midwest and Western states voting next. He pulled an upset in Michigan in 2016, narrowly defeating Hillary Clinton after being behind in the polls.

