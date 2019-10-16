Sanders shows vigor in return to debate stage

Bernie's back-- the finger-wagging, feisty presidential candidate tried to show the nation in the largest presidential debate in U.S. history Tuesday night that he is still ready to fight for it.

"Trump is the most corrupt president in the history of this country," Sanders said, not looking very much like a guy who just had a heart attack. Instead, he launched into energetic attacks against President Trump.

"This is a president who is enriching himself while using the Oval Office to do that, and that is outrageous," he said.

Sanders largely dodged a question about his health scare, simply saying he's healthy and feels great. He thanked his supporters and fellow candidates on the stage for their well-wishes.

"I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart and I'm so happy to be back here with you this evening," he said.

Sanders promised a vigorous upcoming campaign schedule as a way to prove he's fit to run the country.

"You have to inspire people, you have to excite people. You've got to bring working people and young people and poor people in the political process," he said.

He also took a jab at former Joe Biden as the former Vice President listed off what he's accomplished. "You got the disastrous war in Iraq done," Sanders chimed in.

Sources say Sanders' campaign team has urged him to get tougher on Biden.

Elizabeth Warren, who has emerged as a front-runner, was the target when it came to her support for Sanders' Medicare for All plan. She dodged several questions about middle-class tax hikes to pay for it. Sanders didn't.

"At the end of the day, the overwhelming majority of people will save money on their health care bills. But I do think it is appropriate to acknowledge that taxes will go up," Sanders said. "The tax increase they pay will be substantially less, substantially less than what they were paying for premiums and out-of-pocket expenses."

The candidates also differed on how to improve the nation's jobs picture and Sanders' "federal jobs guarantee" proposal.

"We can put 3 million people to work rebuilding our roads our bridges our water systems," Sanders said.

The night ended with big news for Sanders as he earned endorsements from well-known liberals Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. CBS News has learned that Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York is expected to endorse him this Saturday. Her endorsement is a big win in part because she has a huge national following and because Senator Warren had also sought her endorsement.

Warren, who has gained steam running on a similar platform to Sanders, was asked about the endorsements. "Look, I have great respect for all three of those women. I think they are terrific. And here's what I know for sure when this primary is over -- we're all going to be on the same side," she said.