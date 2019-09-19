Sanders still wants a revolution. But now he's got company.

Bernie Sanders is still leading a revolution. But his ideas no longer feel quite so revolutionary.

The Vermont senator acknowledges that many of his top proposals, which were dismissed as radical in 2016, have been adopted by much of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary field.

That includes "Medicare for All," tuition-free college, spending trillions to combat climate change and a national $15 per hour minimum wage.

But he's out to prove that his second presidential campaign is still about fresh energy and ideas, even if its refrains now sound familiar.

Asked recently in Las Vegas if he can still lead a revolution when so many of his presidential rivals now agree with him, Sanders says: "Not only can I lead it, I think I am the person to lead it."

9/19/2019 12:11:53 AM (GMT -4:00)