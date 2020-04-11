Sanders supporters thank former presidential candidate with car parade

Bernie Sanders' supporters showed their appreciation for the former presidential candidate with a parade past his Burlington home today.

On Saturday, more than 40 cars, trucks and motorcycles drove by, as the Vermont Senator and his wife, Jane, waved from their front step.

Many drivers and their passengers yelled 'Thank You', Some vehicles were decorated in signs and banners.

Sanders suspended his campaign Wednesday, concluding he had no chance to win the democratic nomination, despite a strong start in the primary race. He also said he didn't want his candidacy to take attention away from the fight against the coronavirus.