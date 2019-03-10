Sanders supporters turn out in New Hampshire

Senator Bernie Sanders was on the stump in New Hampshire Sunday. It was his first visit to the "first-in-the-nation" primary state since, once again, announcing his run for the White House.

Snow fell from the sky Sunday, as music and energy filled a hotel and conference center in Concord. The weather did not stop Bernie Sanders supporters from turning out to his first rally in the Granite State since officially becoming a candidate in the 2020 presidential election.

“There is a tide coming and if we could crowd-fund a President and out due corporate America, it would be a game changer,” said Shaun Sutliff, who travelled to the event from Adams, Massachusetts.

“In 2016, this is where the political revolution took off. Thank you New Hampshire,” Sanders told the packed room.

Sanders won the 2016 primary here by a wide margin, though he eventually conceded the democratic nomination to Hillary Clinton. On the stump Sunday, he touched on many familiar themes, like raising the minimum wage, single payer health care and wealth inequality.

“We will no longer accept their greed which is destroying the middle class,” Sanders said.

"I know a lot of people don't like his socialism approach to the economy but I think in a lot of cases, he is more economically fair than other candidates,” said Abigail Bender of Nashua.

Sanders told the overflow crowd that his "so-called" radical ideas have now become part to the mainstream discussion. He said his campaign is about justice.

“Economic justice, social justice, racial justice and environmental justice,” Sanders said.

“If we could do all those things it would be wonderful, but we have a major fight ahead of us. A major fight,” said Charles Brown of Northwood.

A fight that New Hampshire will play a key role in with it's first-in-the-nation status.

When asked what his message was to the voters back home in Vermont, Sanders said, “I want to thank the people of Vermont for the strong support that they have given me. And we are going to do our official opening in Vermont in the not so distant future.”

Sanders heads home to Vermont Sunday night then he will head back on the campaign trail late next week with stops in South Carolina and Nevada.

