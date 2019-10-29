Sanders surges in new New Hampshire poll

Some good news for Bernie Sanders' campaign on Tuesday-- he's leading the pack in the latest New Hampshire poll of the Democratic presidential candidates.

This latest primary poll is from CNN conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.

Sen. Sanders has 21 percent of the vote.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is close behind at 18 percent.

Former Vice President Joe Biden slid to 15 percent. He was at 24 percent back in July.

And South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg came in fourth with 10 percent of the vote.

Click here for the full results of that poll.