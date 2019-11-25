Sanders swings at MLB plan to cut minor league teams

Senator Bernie Sanders is calling out Major League Baseball's commissioner over a proposal to cut 42 minor league baseball teams around the country.

The Sanders campaign sent a letter to Rob Manfred warning that shuttering minor league teams would eliminate thousands of jobs and be bad for baseball.

"Depriving American families in small and mid-sized towns the only opportunity they have to see a live baseball game with future big league players at a reasonable price is both unwise and unnecessary," said the letter.

