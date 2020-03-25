Sanders takes aim at 'corporate welfare' in Senate relief package

Senate and White House negotiators say they have struck a deal on a rescue package to inject nearly $2 trillion into the economy.

The deal comes as President Trump is looking to get Americans in many parts of the country out of the house and back to work.

Meanwhile, Senator Bernie Sanders is responding to Republican threats to hold up the relief package. Four Republican senators said they believed the bill offered too generous unemployment benefits and could incentivize some employees to leave their jobs and go on unemployment.

In response, Sanders said he was prepared to put a hold on what he calls the measure's corporate welfare money.

"Unless these Republican Senators drop their objections, I am prepared to put a hold on this bill until stronger conditions are imposed on the $500 billion corporate welfare fund... to make sure that any corporation receiving financial assistance under this legislation does not lay off workers, cut wages or benefits, ship jobs overseas, or pay workers poverty wages," Sanders said.

