Sanders takes aim at 'giant agribusiness' during Iowa campaign swing

This weekend in Iowa Senator Bernie Sanders unveiled what he called his plan to support rural America.

Sanders told supporters in Iowa Sunday that he will hold factory farms and corporate agribusiness accountable, saying he believes small farmers are at the financial mercy of a single buyer or supplier setting prices.

"In rural America we are seeing giant agribusiness conglomerates extract as much wealth out of small communities as they possibly can while family farmers are going bankrupt," Sanders said.

Sanders says if he is elected president, he will place a moratorium on agribusiness mergers and choose an attorney general willing to break up large agribusiness corporations.

The vermont senator also pledged to enact anti-trust protections for family farmers from what he called "corporate middle men" and seed companies.