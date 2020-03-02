Sanders takes heat for AIPAC comments

A day ahead of the Super Tuesday, Bernie Sanders is taking heat over comments he made about a pro-Israel group.

Last month Sanders announced he would not attend the annual conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, AIPAC, saying on Twitter:

"The Israeli people have the right to live in peace and security. So do the Palestinian people. I remain concerned about the platform AIPAC provides for leaders who express bigotry and oppose basic Palestinian rights."

Tuesday, at the group's annual conference, both Democrat and Republican Speakers attacked Sanders' for that statement.

"Today, the leading candidate for the presidential nomination of the party of Harry S. Truman, openly and repeatedly attacks Israel as a racist state, and defames AIPAC, as of all things as he said, a 'platform for bigotry,'" said Vice President Mike Pence.

"Unfortunately, not all of my fellow Democrats in this race have attended an AIPAC conference. One of them, Sen. Sanders has spent 30 years boycotting this event. And as you heard by now, he called AIPAC a racist platform. Well, let me tell you he's dead wrong," said Mike Bloomberg, the only candidate at that event.

Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar spoke via video messages. Klobuchar Monday night was expected to formally end her presidential run and endorse Biden.

