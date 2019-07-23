Sanders targets voters with livestreaming show, podcast

Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is trying a new strategy to reach voters.

He now offers a livestreaming show and podcast. Sanders' campaign team built those after frustrations by the coverage he received in traditional media forms.

Experts say candidates have often looked for ways to directly appeal to supporters without a media filter. President Trump looked for much of the same.

The Sanders campaign team says the streaming show they aired before and after the first Democratic presidential debate had more than 300,000 views.