Sanders tied for 2nd in NH in new poll

What a difference a day-- and another poll-- can make. And Democratic presidential hopeful and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is back near the top with this one.

A new poll out of the University of New Hampshire for CNN has Sanders tied for second among Granite State Democrats.

Overall, 24 percent said they back former Vice President Joe Biden. Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren tied for second at 19 percent.

The five-point margin between Biden and the two senators matches the survey's margin of sampling error.

A St. Anselm's poll Monday had Sanders in fifth place. His campaign told WCAX News it was a "bad poll."