Sanders to Warren supporters: 'Come on board'

Senator Bernie Sanders says he welcomes Elizabeth Warren supporters to join his "revolution."

Sanders was at the Burlington Airport Friday on his way to an event in Arizona. When asked about Warren's decision to end her campaign, he complimented her work on women's rights and addressing corruption.

"I have known Senator Warren some 20 years and she is focused, very disciplined, very hard working. And today I would simply say to her supporters out there, of whom there are millions, we are opening the door to you. We'd love you to come on board."

Sanders and Warren have been competing for a similar pool of voters. It's too soon to tell which candidate will gain the most from her departure.

