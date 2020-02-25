Sanders to hold rally in Vermont on Super Tuesday

Bernie Sanders will host a rally in Vermont on Super Tuesday.

The Democratic presidential candidate is currently the front-runner going into the South Carolina primary this Saturday.

Vermont is one of the states that hold their primaries on Super Tuesday, March 3.

Sen. Sanders plans to cast his ballot in Vermont that day and then host a primary rally that night with volunteers and supporters.

It will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction. The event is free and open to the public but they encourage people to RSVP. Click here for more details.