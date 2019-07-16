Sanders to lead another trip to Canada in search of cheaper medications

Democratic presidential hopeful and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is preparing to take a group of people over the border to Canada to buy cheaper prescription drugs.

The trip to help people with Type 1 diabetes find cheaper insulin is scheduled to leave from Detroit later this month.

This isn't the first time the independent politician has taken constituents on a trip like this. Sanders led a similar trip 20 years ago from Vermont, when he was still a congressman, to help women fighting breast cancer find lower drug prices.

WCAX News hopped on the bus with Sanders and the patients. Here's a look back at our coverage then.