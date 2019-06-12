Sanders to outline 'what democratic socialism means to me'

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is set to give a major speech to rebut accusations by President Donald Trump and others that he is too liberal to win in a general election.

In Wednesday's speech, which Sanders previewed in an interview with The Associated Press, he will define democratic socialism, the philosophy that has guided his political career.

The speech will take place in Washington and comes weeks before the first 2020 Democratic debate, to be held in Miami this month.

The senator from Vermont says he will discuss the fact that economic rights are human rights, and he will contrast himself with Trump.

He says this speech will be more explicit than a speech he gave on the same topic during his first presidential campaign.

