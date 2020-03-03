Sanders rallys hometown crowd

It's a huge day in politics as Vermonters are making their voices heard on Town Meeting Day and Super Tuesday. And around the country -- voters in fourteen states hit the polls today to vote for a presidential nominee.

The delegate leader heading into the day is Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, followed by Joe Biden, who's surged in polls since winning the South Carolina Primary on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Sanders is holding a rally at the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction Tuesday night that is drawing thousands. Officials say they will cap attendance at 3,600.

Earlier Tuesday, Sanders was among voters going to the polls at the Miller Center, in Burlington's Ward 7.

Sanders arrived with his wife Jane just before 10:30 a.m., joking that they wanted to get at least two votes in Vermont. The two were greeted by dozens of local, national and international media members. In a brief exchange with reporters, Sanders hammered home his campaign's familiar talking points.

"We are going to bring people together, stand up to powerful special interests. That's what we did in Burlington that's what we are going to do next," he said.

Some local supporters like Hannah Bosley said they were thrilled to be voting in the same spot at the presidential hopeful. "I'm super stoked. I've been a Bernie fan for a long time," she said. "Like his politics or not, you can see him in the supermarket and he is the same guy as TV."

Others, like Karen Durfee, said that they were looking elsewhere on the ballot. "I'm gonna cast my vote for Joe Biden," she said.

As for Sanders, Super Tuesday gives him a brief break from the campaign trail. "It's great to be back in Vermont. We've been away for quite a while and its the first time I've been home in a very long time. We slept well," Sanders said.

The local ward clerk said that the polling station had an extra spotlight on it this Super Tuesday, and that while it was crowded, it wasn't chaotic.

SANDERS FANS READY TO RALLY

Crowds flooded into the Expo Center late Tuesday to show support for Sanders. Many we spoke with said how much they don't want this to turn into a repeat of 2016. The campaign expects thousands to show up to cheer on the Senator for what they're hoping will be a big night.

The line in the afternoon started out small, but by the time people got out of work, hundreds were waiting to get in. Security was carefully screening items they could not bring inside. The protocol was typical for a rally according to the campaign -- no weapons, smoking, water bottles, selfie sticks and the like. There were no incidents that we could spot and no protesters either.

We spoke with some of the first people arriving, some who were newer to the Sanders "revolution" and others who are longtime fans of the Senator.

"This is actually the first one we are attending this time. We went four years ago to the same exact rally on Super Tuesday," said James Blanchard of Plattsburgh. "Just hoping for a big win tonight for Sanders."

"As a matter of fact, we moved here because of Bernie," said Sidney Martinez of Isle La Motte. "In November of 2017, nd we have been here since supporting him."

"I am here to support Bernie as I've done for the past 40 years that I have known about him. And back when I first found out about him, he touched my heart. And he was a voice crying in the wilderness back then. But that voice has scattered seeds here and there," said Derek Johnson of Plainfield, N.H.

There was no shortage of opportunities to show support with merchandise for sale, some more colorful than others. Vendors said they've been on the road following the campaign for a while, so some are making a business out of this.

The rally officially gets under way at 7. Sanders will arrive sometime after that. Among the entertainment tonight, a couple of the Phish band members will be playing.