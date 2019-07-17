Sanders' prescription drug tour timed to coincide with debate

The high cost of health care, including prescription drugs, has long been a a favorite topic of Senator and democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

In addition to introducing legislation, he's rallied against the high cost of drugs for decades. In 1999 he took a busload of Vermonters to Montreal to get prescriptions filled. Next week he is recreating that trip with an excursion from Detroit into Ontario. It's timed just two days before the next round of democratic presidential debates in the Motor City.

Our Galen Ettlin spoke with Seven Days' Paul Heintz who wrote about the original trip, and the upcoming one, in this week's issue.