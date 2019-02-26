Sanders touts progressive platform during CNN town hall

Bernie Sanders vowed to "end all forms of racism" and said his would-be cabinet will "reflect what America is." The senator spoke with CNN's Wolf Blitzer Monday night about his second consecutive bid for the Democratic nomination.

A self-described democratic socialist weighs in on an embattled Socialist leader. Bernie Sanders warns against intervention in Venezuela and declined to call Nicholas Madura a dictator.

Reporter Wolf Blitzer: Why have you stopped short of calling Maduro of Venezuela a dictator?

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Well, he-- I think it's fair to say that the last election was undemocratic, but there are still democratic operations taking place in their country.

That's just one takeaway from CNN's town hall with Sanders.

"When I talk about democratic socialism, what I talk about are human rights and economic rights," Sanders said.

The presidential candidate conceded that private health insurance would probably end if his Medicare for all plan is implemented.

And after urging surrogates "to engage respectfully with Democratic opponents," Sanders took shots at President Trump.

Wolf Blitzer: How will you engage with him?

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Well, we'll bring a lie detector along and every time he lies, it goes beep.

Sanders also vowed to release 10 years of tax returns after only releasing a 2014 summary during the last campaign.

Wolf Blitzer: Will you release 10 years of your tax returns? As you know, Elizabeth Warren has decided to do that.

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Yes... Our tax returns will bore you to death. There's nothing special about them.

Sanders fervently rejected one questioner's claim he undermined Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign. He referenced a letter directly from Clinton three weeks before Election Day where she thanked Sanders for campaigning for her in many crucial states.

Sanders wrapped the town hall meeting up by saying he believes he is the candidate best positioned to beat President Trump. He just needs Democratic voters to give him that shot.