Sanders' wife on feud with Warren: 'This discussion is over'

Jane O'Meara Sanders has a clear message about the simmering dispute between her husband and Elizabeth Warren: It's over.

O'Meara Sanders defended husband Bernie Sanders' integrity Wednesday, but she declined to attack Warren a day after the Massachusetts senator reiterated during a nationally televised debate that Sanders told her privately a woman couldn't defeat President Donald Trump.

O'Meara Sanders told The Associated Press, “I think that this discussion is over.”

The attempts to tamp down the conflict reflect the dangerous stakes surrounding a fight that threatens to tear apart the Democratic Party's progressive base weeks before presidential primary voting begins.

