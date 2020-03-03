Sanders wins Vermont

Vermont favorite son Sen. Bernie Sanders has cruised to victory in his home state during Super Tuesday voting.

The Tuesday win for Sanders is part of his quest for a big night in Super Tuesday voting across the country. Outside a polling place in Burlington where Sanders cast his ballot, he said his campaign is about defeating President Donald Trump. Sanders called Trump “the most dangerous president in the modern history of our country.”

Sanders is among the 13 candidates on the Democratic ballot. On the Republican side, Trump is on the ballot along with two other candidates.

