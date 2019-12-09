Sanders would ban drilling on US lands, Nevada's Ruby Mountains

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has endorsed a ban on oil and gas drilling in northeast Nevada's Ruby Mountains.

In fact, the presidential candidate said in a statement while campaigning in Nevada on Monday that if he's elected president, he will immediately end all new and existing fossil fuel extraction on all federal lands.

Sanders said during a speech to more than 200 people at a community center on tribal land in Carson City on Monday he believes he has “an excellent” chance to win in all three early presidential-selection states of Nevada, Iowa and New Hampshire. He didn't mention the key southern primary in South Carolina that follows.

