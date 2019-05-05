Sanders wraps up Iowa tour

Senator Bernie Sanders has spent the last few days holding rallies and town halls in Iowa. The 2020 presidential hopeful spoke about his medicare for all plan, income inequality and rolled out a new policy to revitalize rural America.

Sanders also took some time to sit down for an interview to talk about his two-day, six stop tour across Iowa. The Vermont Senator pointed out former Vice President Joe Biden's voting records when it comes to progressive issues and says he doesn't fault President Trump for his relations with North Korea.

"I think the idea of sitting down with Kim Jong Un is the right thing to do. It is very, very difficult. But clearly they are a threat to the planet, and we have just got to do everything we can to have China and the people in the Pacific Rim put as much pressure on North Korea and make it clear that they cannot continue to act this way," said Sen. Sanders on "ABC This Week"

Sanders wraps up his tour of Iowa in Sioux City on Sunday.